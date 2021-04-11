"How many more do you want" - Real Madrid star clashes with Barcelona's Gerard Pique after El Clasico win

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modic clashed with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique at the end of Saturday’s El Clasico. Los Blancos won the game 2-1 and climbed to the top of the La Liga table at the expense of the Blaugrana.

Real Madrid enjoyed a splendid start to the El Clasico, dominating a Barcelona side who were sluggish in the first half. Karim Benzema put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute with an outrageous near-post flick.

Toni Kroos piled further misery on the Catalans in the 28th minute, putting Los Blancos 2-0 ahead with a deflected free-kick. Zinedine Zidane’s team went into the break fully in control of the game.

However, Ronald Koeman replaced Sergino Dest with Antoine Griezmann at the break and Barcelona immediately looked a better side.

Real Madrid attempted to sit deep and play on the counter, but the visitors found a lifeline in the 60th minute when Oscar Mingueza pulled one back for Barcelona.

The Catalans moved heaven and earth in search of an equalizer, but could not find a breakthrough. The closest they arrived to scoring was when Ilaix Moriba struck the crossbar in second-half stoppage time.

Real Madrid survived a tense final few minutes when Martin Braithwaite was brought down by Ferland Mendy in the box. Barcelona’s appeal for a penalty was turned down by the referee.

Moments later, Casemiro received his marching orders after receiving a second booking for his tackle on Minqueza. However, Los Blancos held on and secured a memorable win. Gerard Pique, understandably, was not happy about the result.

Real Madrid win both Clasicos in a single La Liga season for the first time since 2007/08 pic.twitter.com/HU6c9oompe — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 10, 2021

The Spaniard was waiting by the sidelines after the game when Luka Modric shook his hand. The Real Madrid midfielder understood Pique’s motive and could not resist giving the Barcelona defender a piece of his mind.

"You're waiting for the referee to complain, eh?" Modric told Pique

"Well, four minutes [only for added time]..." the Barcelona defender stated.

"How many more do you want?" the Real Madrid midfielder asked.

Barcelona in the title race despite defeat to Real Madrid

A defeat to Real Madrid has seen Barcelona drop to third in the La Liga table, but the Catalans are still in the title race.

Even if Atletico Madrid win their game against Real Betis on Sunday, the Catalans will only be four points from the top with eight games remaining.

As such, the La Liga title race could see more drama in the coming days.

💪 We shall rise again.

💙❤️ Proud of you guys. pic.twitter.com/G6MHqIO0WC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 10, 2021