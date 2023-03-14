How many yellow cards does Cristiano Ronaldo have? Stats revealed as he picks up bizarre booking for Al-Nassr against Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo let his emotions get the best of him during Al-Nassr's King Cup of Champions encounter against Abha on Tuesday (March 14). The footballing icon was leading a counter-attack at the close of the first half and was left irate when the ref halted play for half-time, resulting in an unpleasant reaction.

Al-Nassr were already 2-0 up thanks to prior goals from Sami Al-Najei and Abdullah Al-Khaibari. Ronaldo, in a moment of brilliance, dribbled past an opponent within his own half, sensing an opportunity to further increase the team's lead. However, the 38-year-old was incensed and expressed his displeasure as the referee cut him short with the whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted by waving his arm at the referee before kicking the ball away as far as he could, which resulted in a yellow card. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner continued to grumble about the decision, but was fortunate that no further action was taken against him.

Saudi football enthusiasts have seen the legendary forward lose his temper in recent times, when he vented his frustrations on a water bottle after losing to Al-Ittihad. This time, however, the 38-year-old's behavior did not appear to unsettle his team as they essentially secured their place in the semi-finals.

According to Transfermarkt, Cristiano Ronaldo has now racked up 120 yellow cards, spanning across 958 appearances in his impressive career. This comes to an average of approximately one yellow card every eight games.

Notably, the forward collected 12 yellow cards during his short one-and-a-half-year stint with Manchester United. That is just one less than he picked up at Juventus, where he spent three seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted as Al-Nassr secured win over Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo departed the field with a heavy heart following a woeful display as he muttered to himself in frustration. It is little surprise as the footballing giant's drought has extended to three games without a single goal.

However, the opposition from Abha offered little resistance, leaving Al-Nassr poised for a well-deserved victory and an assured place in the semi-finals. With a convincing 3-1 scoreline, the hosts' triumph was a foregone conclusion from the very outset, when they took the lead a mere ten seconds into the match.

Despite a frenzied start, the game failed to maintain its momentum, with Al-Nassr opting for a more sensible, controlled approach that still produced moments of brilliance. Nevertheless, the only cause for concern was the lack of opportunities created by Cristiano Ronaldo, who appeared disheartened as he struggled to make an impact.

