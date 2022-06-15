"How may I assist you?" - Trent Alexander-Arnold welcomes Darwin Nunez to Liverpool 

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has welcomed Darwin Nunez to Anfield with a tweet that is sure to get Reds fans excited.

Nunez, 22, is one of Europe's most coveted strikers following a remarkable season for Benfica that boasted 34 goals in 41 appearances. The Uruguayan striker had been linked with Manchester United but it was Jurgen Klopp's side who would seal an £85 million deal.

Alexander-Arnold has had a scintillating campaign for the Reds, managing 19 assists in 47 appearances.

He reacted to Nunez's arrival by tweeting:

"Welcome to Liverpool! (Darwin Nunez) How may I assist you?"

The duo could become one of, not only the Premier League's most fearsome duos in tandem with one another, but also in Europe. The English right-back has had great success working with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as he bombs forward for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Now that Nunez has joined the frightening frontline at Anfield, Reds fans can expect more goals.

Liverpool will be looking to put right their demoralizing end to the season which saw them just miss out on an unprecedented quadruple. Klopp's men had already claimed the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup heading into the final day of the Premier League season.

Manchester City eventually clinched the league title with a monumental comeback victory over Aston Villa on the final day with just a point deciding matters.

The Merseysiders also suffered Champions League heartbreak against Real Madrid in the final at the Stade de France. They lost 1-0 thanks to Vinicus Jr.'s second-half strike despite dominating the entire game.

"It will be healthy competition" - Darwin Nunez on breaking into Liverpool's attack

Nunez scored twice against the Reds in the Champions League

Liverpool have had one of Europe's most desired frontlines throughout the 2021/2022 season. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have flourished under Jurgen Klopp.

Sadio Mane looks likely to be departing Anfield for Bayern Munich (per Daily Mail) paving the way for Nunez to try and nail down a starting berth.

Here was his reaction to joining the Reds (via LiverpoolEcho):

"There are some top, top players here with great qualities. There is Firmino, who's a great player, and then Jota, who is another great striker. Luis Diaz, Salah. To play alongside these 'monsters' is going to be something really special for me, because as a kid you dream of going far and I dreamt of being able to play in Europe, but I didn't expect to get as far as a great club like Liverpool."

He added:

"There'll be a lot of competition between the forwards here, but it will be healthy competition. I'm still only 22 and I've got lots that I can still learn, and this is a brand new experience for me."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“I’m here because I want to win many trophies with Liverpool - that’s why I wanted to join this club. It’s massive”. Darwin Núñez: “It’s a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I’m very happy to be a part of this great club - here they suit my style of play”.“I’m here because I want to win many trophies with Liverpool - that’s why I wanted to join this club. It’s massive”. Darwin Núñez: “It’s a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I’m very happy to be a part of this great club - here they suit my style of play”. 🔴🇺🇾 #LFC“I’m here because I want to win many trophies with Liverpool - that’s why I wanted to join this club. It’s massive”. https://t.co/Ezm9hkQ7Ok

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far