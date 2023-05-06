Apart from being one of the greatest footballers to ever live, Cristiano Ronaldo is a well-established businessman. The Portuguese superstar owns a chain of hotels, the Pestana CR7 chain, which is located all across the world. One branch of the chain is in Madrid.

A Mexican influencer recently shared that it takes 300 euros to stay in the hotel for one night, which is 100 euros more than other 4-star accommodations in the area.

The lounge of the hotel is full of Ronaldo's signed jerseys. There are also his cleats from important games and a host of motivational messages.

People opting to stay at the hotel also get the facility to use a gym equipped with all the machines. The rooms have a double bed, a refrigerator, a TV, and a separate bathroom..

Cristiano Ronaldo has regained his form at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult start to his season at Manchester United. The Portuguese legend was used as a bit-part player by Erik ten Hag. He eventually left the club via termination of his contract, with mutual consent, in November.

Ronaldo then joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent and made his debut in January. He has since scored 12 goals and provided three assists for the club and has found his scoring boots.

The legendary striker scored the opener for his team as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Raed in their latest game, on April 28. Despite being 38, Ronaldo still manages to produce the goods in front of the goal.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are second in the Saudi Pro League. They have 56 points from 25 matches and trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by three points. Dinko Jelicic's team will next play Al-Khaleej on May 8.

