How much has Cristiano Ronaldo earned so far in Saudi Arabia after leaving Manchester United?

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a blockbuster move to the Saudi Pro League side last year in December after his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual consent. After almost a year in the country, he now seems to be back to his best.

In 34 appearances across competitions for the Saudi club, he has scored 28 and assisted 10 goals. This season alone, he has 11 goals in 10 league matches and is the top-scorer of the Saudi Pro League, which saw a huge influx of stars in the summer window.

On top of his goal-scoring returns, Ronaldo is also on a handsome contract at Al Nassr, with reports claiming he signed a £177 million-a-year deal with them (via Mirror). Now with him nearing a year in the Middle East, the English publication reports that he has already earned a massive £147.5m in wages alone.

Though he continues to lead Al Nassr with his performances, the Portugal international is yet to help them to a title. The club are currently second in the league table, four points behind Al Hilal, who have racked up 29 points in 11 matches and are undefeated so far.

As per Mirror, Ronaldo will have pocketed over £530m in wages by the end of his three-year deal with the club.

Lionel Messi wins a record eighth Ballon d'Or, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo further behind in the race

Inter Miami and Argentina forward Lionel Messi bagged his eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 30. He has now won the prestigious award three times more than his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese wasn't even a part of the 30-man shortlist for the award, which saw Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe finish second and third, respectively.

While Messi wasn't quite at his best for his club last season, he led Argentina to a historic third FIFA World Cup title in Qatar last year. He was also named the Player of the Tournament at the quadrennial event.