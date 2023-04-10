Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's yacht reportedly cost around €6.5 million. Rodriguez recently shared multiple photos of the yacht on her social media profiles.

From having indoor swimming pools to sub lounges, the yacht is full of luxurious amenities. There are also fashion items from Dior, table cloths and dining accessories, along with a Louis Vuitton towel set. Spaces to keep luxurious accessories and bags are also there.

The pictures shared by Georgina Rodriguez alongside Cristiano Ronaldo also had the rest of her family. She captioned it:

"That summer afternoon when we went to buy our boat. And some photos of that magical summer... 🌅 A beautiful view of the beautiful weather."

Georgina Rodriguez's family members claimed she ignored them after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez's uncle, Jesus Hernandez, has claimed that she ignored the family since meeting Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and left them behind. Hernandez said (via Mirror):

“I was in charge of providing for Georgina and her sister, buying them clothes, paying for their electricity and water. I did everything. Georgina was living with me during her teenage years until the day they sent my brother-in-law back to Argentina.”

Hernandez further added that they weren't informed about Rodriguez's father's death three years ago.

“No one told us Jorge had died. I don’t know why Georgina didn’t tell us. I’ve tried to contact her. I’ve written on Cristiano’s Facebook, ‘You’ve got the most evil woman at your side’ and ‘if you want to know, contact me, I will tell you’. Now everyone is going to find out the shameless person she is. Why couldn’t she have told us her dad had died? You don’t hide things like that.”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, has become a social media sensation since her Netflix series, I am Georgina got released.

