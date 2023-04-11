How much is Georgina Rodriguez’s handbag collection worth? Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend has 150 bags with massive combined value

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that she bought a walk-in closet from Ikea to fit her sneakers and handbag collection. The influencer has over a whopping 150 luxury handbags in her collection.

The second season of Georgina Rodriguez-starrer Netflix show, “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)”, sheds more light on the Spanish-Argentine model’s lavish lifestyle. The former Gucci employee has a taste for most things exquisite, amassing a massive collection of designer handbags.

According to the Daily Mail, Georgina has a staggering 150 handbags in her collection, with the likes of Hermès, Chanel and Prada all supplying multiple representatives. It's believed that her collection is worth an eye-popping £1.2 million.

To keep her handbag, sneakers and jewelry collection perfectly organized, Rodriguez purchased a massive walk-in closet from IKEA. In Soy Georgina, she reveals why she opted for the economical IKEA instead of high-end options. She says:

“I got this at IKEA for the sneakers and the dressers too. They are divine and very light, because if you have them made to measure, they are very expensive and weigh like a dead man. That way you save money and kilos.”

While filming the episode, Rodriguez was at her and Cristiano Ronaldo’s £5.5 million mansion in Manchester, as the Portuguese was still a Manchester United player at the time. Following Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr, Rodriguez moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Georgina Rodriguez shares cozy snaps of the time she went yacht shopping with Cristiano Ronaldo

On April 9, Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to share ten photos, giving fans a glimpse of the time she went to buy a yacht with Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo. The photos from 2020 showed the family having a grand time on their newly purchased yacht.

Georgina’s caption read:

“That summer afternoon when we went to buy our boat♥️ And some photos of that magical summer... 🌅 A beautiful view of the beautiful weather. #2020”

According to the Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s superyacht is worth a whopping £5.5 million.

It's an 88-feet long Azimut Grande and has five comfortable cabins, a modern kitchen, a couple of relaxation areas and an amazing dining area. The 93-tonne yacht is also quite quick, capable of reaching a top speed of 28 knots.

