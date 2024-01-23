How much does Jude Bellingham earn per week at Real Madrid? 

According to The Sun, Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham earns around £110,000 per week.

Bellingham has taken Spanish football by storm since his reported €103 million summer move from Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman went neck-to-neck with Cristiano Ronaldo's goal tally at the start of his tenure at the club.

Apart from breaking multiple club records, Bellingham scored a handful of late winners, including a brace in the 2-1 comeback win against Barcelona in La Liga in October.

On the pitch, he has been entertaining fans and fetching results for his team regularly. Bellingham has a 100% goal contribution record, scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists in 26 appearances across competitions.

Bellingham is producing the numbers on the pitch and is pocketing a mega salary off it. His deal with Real Madrid sees the player earn a sizeable £11.4 million per season. Jude Bellingham's wage of £220,000 per week is double what he used to earn at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham has signed a six-year deal with the Madrid giants, which will expire at the end of the 2028-29 season, meaning the player would earn as much as £70 million in wages.

Jude Bellingham is the sixth English player to play for Real Madrid

England have produced many greats of the modern game throughout the years. However, top English players, more often than not, have pursued their career in the Premier League.

Jude Bellingham is an exception. After playing for Borussia Dortmund, he's now Real Madrid's crown jewel. In fact, he's only the sixth English player in Los Meregues' history.

Laurie Cunningham, Steve McManaman, Jonathan Woodgate, David Beckham and Michael Owen were the other players to don the all-whites of the club before Bellingham.

At only 20, Bellingham has taken world football by storm. He won the Kopa Trophy, given to the best under-21 player in the world, in 2023. Given his extraordinary talent, Bellingham is expected to achieve many more accolades.