How much does Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami? New report details Argentine superstar's wages at the MLS club

Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player in the MLS, with the Inter Miami star earning over 25% more than the next-best-paid player in the league, Lorenzo Insigne. The Argentine earns almost three times the wages of Sergio Busquets, who joined him at the Eastern Conference club after leaving Barcelona.

As per the data released by the MLS Players Association via ESPN, Messi is guaranteed $20.445 million in annual wages. The Argentine's salary makes up 43% of the wages paid by Inter Miami.

The astonishing numbers are more than what 21 of the 30 MLS clubs pay every season in wages to all their players. Only Toronto, Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Chicago Fire, Nashville SC, and New York Red Bulls have a wage bill that exceeds the guarantee to Messi by Inter Miami.

The former PSG star is in contract talks with the Eastern Conference side this year as he looks to extend his stay with the MLS side.

Jorge Mas wants Lionel Messi to retire at Inter Miami

Jorge Mas spoke to ESPN earlier this month and admitted that he wants Lionel Messi to retire at Inter Miami. He wants the Barcelona legend to extend his contract at the club that expires at the end of the season.

The MLS side's co-owner said that he dreams about the #10 inaugurating the club's new stadium next year in March and said:

"I previously said that my wish, my dream would be for the number 10 to inaugurate our new stadium in March. This is a decision that rests on Messi. We wish for Messi to finish his career here. I said a few months ago that we should have news in the summer about that but hopefully it will be as soon as possible."

"But I am optimistic because we have done everything possible for Leo to feel at home, to feel comfortable. I always said that he is a competitive animal, he wants to win. I hope we can raise many trophies together here at Inter Miami in the coming years. Here, we're just waiting to be able to give the fans the good news about Lionel Messi."

Inter Miami won their first silverware after the arrival of Lionel Messi in 2023. They won the Leagues Cup in his first few games and added the MLS Supporters' Shield in his first full season at the club.

