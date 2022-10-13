How much is Manchester United worth?

According to billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Glazers are unwilling to forfeit ownership of Manchester United. The Englishman has expressed an interest in purchasing the Manchester outfit but now says any potential deal is off the table.

Speaking to the Financial Times, he said (via ESPN):

"I've met Joel [Glazer] and Avram [Glazer], and they are the nicest people, I have to say. They are proper gentlemen, really nice people, and they don't want to sell it. It's owned by the six children of the father and they don't want to sell it."

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Full story



theathletic.com/3680971/2022/1… Sir Jim Ratcliffe on #MUFC : "Might I run it differently? I think the answer about performance of Manchester United is a simple one. The biggest correlation of success in football is money. Manchester United are not firing on all cylinders."Full story Sir Jim Ratcliffe on #MUFC: "Might I run it differently? I think the answer about performance of Manchester United is a simple one. The biggest correlation of success in football is money. Manchester United are not firing on all cylinders."Full story ⬇️theathletic.com/3680971/2022/1…

Manchester United's Net Worth

The Red Devils are currently valued at a whopping $4.6 billion (£3.7 billion), according to Forbes. The club has registered an astounding revenue of $663 million (£494 million) and an operating income of $128 million (£95 million).

As per the American outlet, the English outfit are ranked third in the World Soccer Team Values 2022 list, behind Spanish giants Real Madrid (No.1) and Barcelona (No.2).

Manchester United is owned by the Glazer family

The Glazer Family.

As per Forbes, the Glazer family are ranked eighth in the World's Most Valuable Sports Empires 2022 list at a valuation of $5.84 billion. They own Manchester United as well as the National Football League (NFL) team Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the home of renowned quarterback Tom Brady.

The Glazers have enjoyed majority ownership of Manchester United ever since they took over in May 2005. Edward and Kevin Glazer, two of the six children of the late Malcolm Glazer, sold 9.5 million shares of the publicly traded outfit last year.

However, the family remained the team's majority owners.

FAQs

Is the club in debt?

As of 30 June, 2022, the Red Devils' debt stands at £514.9 million (via Manchester Evening News).

Which is the richest football club in the world in 2022?

Real Madrid are the richest football club in the world in 2022 with a valuation of $5.1 billion.

Will Elon Musk buy the Red Devils?

Elon Musk will not be buying the club after revealing that his tweet stating his intention to buy the outfit was a joke.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome

How much did Man Utd pay the Glazers?

In total, the Glazers have taken £1.6 billion since the beginning of their ownership of the club (via Give Me Sport).

