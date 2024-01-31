How much was Marcus Rashford fined by Manchester United after 12-hour bender in Belfast?

Manchester United have reportedly fined Marcus Rashford for missing training last week. The Englishman was eventually out of his team's 4-2 FA Cup win over Newport County on Sunday, January 28.

As per a report in The Sun, Rashford has been fined two weeks' wages for calling in sick after spending Thursday night partying in Belfast. He will be missing out on £650,000 after the Red Devils decided on his punishment on Monday.

Sarah Adair, a waitress who reportedly partied with Rashford last week, told The Sun that the footballer was drunk on Thursday night and needed help getting into bed. She said:

"He was so drunk at this point that he picked up his own bag and dropped it and all this cash fell out. It was all £20 notes and big wads of it. I reckon there was between £8,000 and £10,000 cash. Then he falls back into the wall and I have to kind of scoop him up and on to the bed."

Rashford also argued with a French woman after she accused him of kissing another woman, as per the waitress.

Alan Shearer blasts Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Alan Shearer blasted Marcus Rashford after Manchester United's win over Newport County. The former footballer was on BBC and said that the 26-year-old was wasting his talent as his disciplinary record has not been good lately.

He said:

"If it's an internal matter, you'd think something is up. There's a huge talent in there with Marcus Rashford. We've seen him be disciplined last season when he was late to a meeting before a game but something is clearly wrong - either at home or in his relationship with the football club. He can't keep doing this, he can't keep wasting his talent because it's not right."

He added:

"He needs strong management, someone to get hold of him and tell him there'll be huge regrets come the end of his career if he continues doing this. You can't keep doing it, it needs sorting now. Thirty goals last season, four this season. When I see him play, it looks like he's got the world on his shoulders, so it needs sorting now because he can't really deal with it."

Manchester United face Wolverhampton on Thursday night, February 1, and Marcus Rashford is expected to be back in the matchday squad.