How much money did Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi charge for iconic Louis Vuitton ad before 2022 World Cup? Report reveals massive fee

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stunned the world when they made an advertisement for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The pair could be seen playing chess in a promotional campaign for the tournament. While they didn't pose together for the advert, it still blew fans away, and it became an iconic commercial.

Reports have now emerged revealing how much each superstar charged for the Louis Vuitton ad. While Ronaldo took a whopping €2.34 million for each post, Messi took home €1.75 million for each post.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted the photo on his social media, and it gathered over 42 million likes on Instagram. Messi also posted it on his Instagram profile and earned 32 million likes on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in pursuit of Lionel Messi's former manager

Al-Nassr recently parted ways with Rudi Garcia and have appointed Dinko Jelicic as their manager. However, the under-19 coach is not expected to be in charge for the long term.

Al-Nassr are expected to explore options for a new permanent manager. Gerardo Martino, who previously managed Lionel Messi's Argentina, is one of the men in the shortlist to become Ronaldo's new manager.

ESPN journalist Fernando Palomo shared the following information on Twitter:

"One learns a lot of things at this point: With the need to replace Rudi Garcia, Al-Nassr would go after (Gerardo) Tata Martino. He could be the only coach in history capable of saying that he has managed Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

Garcia was in charge of Al-Nassr for 26 games. He won 18, drew five and lost three of those contests. A draw against Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League was his last act as Al-Alami boss.

There are several high-profile names who have been linked with becoming the next Al-Nassr coach. The likes of Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho are reportedly on the shortlist (according to CBS).

