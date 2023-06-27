How much money has Gary Neville earned through ‘The Overlap’ show on YouTube? Financial accounts reveal astonishing amount

Gary Neville enjoyed a hugely successful playing career and has followed that up with a delve into the business world. The iconic former Manchester United right-back started his YouTube show The Overlap, generating a ton of money.

According to The Daily Star, The Overlap has made over £1 million. They point to the channel's financial accounts that reveal the show's finances have nearly double in the past year.

The Overlap Ltd record funds of more than £1 million which is an increase on the £576,169 made in 2022. The show's net current assets have also doubled to £146,571 and their profit this year are estimated to be around £181,000.

The YouTube channel has garnered a large following with it currently boasting 586,000 subscribers. Videos usually include Gary Neville interviewing star names such as Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, and David Beckham.

The Overlap has started to be taken on tour and these are shown on UK TV. Neville sits with a familiar panel of his former Manchester United teammate Roy Keane and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Gary Neville's business ventures don't stop there as he also has a stake in EFL League Two side Salford City. He runs this with former United teammates Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, and his brother Phil Neville.

The former England international is also set to be a guest judge on BBC show Dragons Den. This is a show that gives budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to try and pitch their business to multi-millionaires known as the Dragons.

Gary Neville on choosing Gabriel Martinelli over Marcus Rashford in his EPL Team of the Season

Rashford failed to make Neville's Team of the Season.

Gary Neville surprised many when he named Gabriel Martinelli in his Premier League Team of the Season rather than Marcus Rashford.

The Sky Sports pundit's allegiances to Manchester United had many expecting him to choose their forward Rashford. However, he opted to go with Arsenal's Martinelli on his left flank and he explained why:

"Rashford and Martinelli have almost identical stats. It just came down to the football and combinations I’ve seen from Martinelli and Arsenal's season with his impact on it."

Martinelli, 22, enjoyed a stellar season at the Emirates as the Gunners challenged Manchester City for the title. The Brazilian attacker scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 36 league games.

Meanwhile, Rashford, 25, got back to his best after a disappointing prior season. He bagged 17 goals and five assists in 35 league matches.

Both forwards are regarded as two of the best in England. Neville obviously had a difficult time separating them.

