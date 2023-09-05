How much money does Lionel Messi’s personal bodyguard at Inter Miami earn? Exploring the ex-US soldier’s multi-million dollar contract

Lionel Messi's personal bodyguard Yassine Cheuko has recently caught the fans' attention with his constant presence during Inter Miami's games. Cheuko has also followed the Argentina captain off the field as he has taken charge of the little magician's security.

Cheuko is reportedly on a multi-million dollar wage as, according to AS, he earns around 3.5 million USD per calendar year. The sum is equivalent to some footballers.

Cheuko is an ex-US soldier and has served in both Afghanistan and Iraq. He also specializes in martial arts, Taekwondo and Boxing.

Needless to say, Lionel Messi seems to be in safe hands. Cheuko's activities were on full display during the latest Inter Miami game as he rushed on to the pitch when a pitch invader tried getting too close to Messi.

Tata Martino spoke about the buzz Lionel Messi has created in the MLS

Lionel Messi has been in superb form for Inter Miami so far as he has already netted 11 goals and has provided five assists in 11 matches for the club. Messi has also helped the team win the Leagues Cup.

Messi's presence has brought the biggest superstars to stadiums to watch him in action and Tata Martino recently spoke about the tremendous craze that the Argentine captain has caused. He said (via AS):

“The atmosphere in New York and the two days we’ve been in Los Angeles, are the most I’ve been able to see."

He added:

“In other cities like Cincinnati or Nashville, I didn’t go out so much and I couldn’t observe it. But in these two cities, the truth is that what Leo Messi’s arrival in MLS has caused is something that is very difficult to describe in words. Messi has changed MLS. You have to come and believe it.”

Messi, though, is set to miss Inter Miami's next match as he reports for international duty. Argentina will play their Copa America 2024 qualifiers next.