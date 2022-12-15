How much money will the FIFA World Cup winner make? Prize money for every round revealed 

A whopping $440 million has been reserved to be distributed among the 32 competing teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, CBS Chicago has reported. As expected, the winner and the runners-up will enjoy the highest payouts, taking home a combined total of $72 million in winnings.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between mighty Argentina and defending champions France only three days away, CBS Chicago has disclosed the prize money every team will receive. It has been claimed that every team will receive at least $9 million in prize money, with the amount increasing after every round.

Every competing team in the Round of 16 will get $13 million in prize money. In the quarterfinals, the reward will be $17 million per team. The fourth-placed team will receive a $25 million payout, while the third-placed side will receive $27 million.

The runners-up will receive $32 million, while $40 million is reserved for the winners. In 2018, champions France received a bonus of $38 million. In the previous iteration, in 2014, victors Germany had taken home $35 million.

The prize money is, of course, distributed on top of the salaries the players receive. France superstar Kylian Mbappe, who will be playing in his second FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, received a salary of $22,300 per game in 2018. He also received a massive $350,000 bonus for winning the tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar donated the entirety of his World Cup earnings to charity Premiers de Cordee, which provides free sporting activities to disabled and hospitalised children in his country.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris lauds 'great team' Argentina ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final

The world will come to a standstill when two heavyweights of the game, France and Argentina, lock horns in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18).

France captain Hugo Lloris is bracing himself for a tricky clash against a quality opponent, one who have a certain Lionel Messi at their disposal.

Speaking after beating Morocco 2-0 in the semifinal on Wednesday (December 14), Lloris said:

"Argentina are a really great team. They have shown how competitive they are, and they have this player (Messi) who has left his mark on the sport. There is everything in place for it to be a great game, but we will try to turn things our way."

Argentina played arguably their best game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in their semifinal clash with Croatia, beating the 2018 finalists 3-0.

France narrowly came out on top in their previous meeting against Argentina, four years ago at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Inspired by a Kylian Mbappe brace, Les Bleus beat La Albiceleste 4-3 in the Round of 16.

Both teams will look to win their third World Cup on Sunday. While France will seek to emulate Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) as the only teams to win back-to-back World Cups, Argentina are seeking their first title in 36 years (1978, 1986).

