How much money will Manchester United receive as part of sell-on clause after Real Madrid sign Alvaro Carreras from Benfica?

Manchester United will receive approximately £7.6m from a sell-on clause following Alvaro Carreras' move to Real Madrid from Benfica, says The Metro. The LaLiga giants have announced the arrival of the Portuguese left-back this week following a lengthy pursuit.

Ad

The LaLiga giants were keen on the player ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, but failed to get a deal across the line. Los Blancos accelerated their efforts after their exit from the tournament at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinals.

Real Madrid have reportedly paid Benfica £43m for the 22-year-old and it has worked to Manchester United's benefit. The Premier League giants signed Carreras in 2020 from the LaLiga giants, but he failed to break into the starting XI.

Ad

Trending

The Red Devils offloaded the player on loan to the Portuguese side in January 2024. The Spaniard managed to impress Benfica, who signed him permanently for a reported £5m fee.

Manchester United, however, included a 20% sell-on clause in the deal. That entitles them to 20% of any profit made on the player and has been triggered following Carreras' move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have confirmed that the player has signed a six-year deal with the club until 2031. Interestingly, the Red Devils also have a 15% sell-on clause in Anthony Elanga's deal, and could earn £6m from his move to Newcastle United. The Magpies have signed the Swede from Nottingham Forest for a reported £55m fee.

Ad

Are Manchester United eyeing Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes this summer?

Rodrygo Goes

Manchester United have set their sights on Rodrygo Goes, according to journalist Jorge Picon. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid has come under scrutiny after losing prominence under Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ad

The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to refurbish their attack ahead of the new season. Ruben Amorim has already roped in Matheus Cunha this summer but remains on the hunt for further additions.

The Premier League giants struggled in the final third last season and Rodrygo has popped up on their radar as a solution. The Brazilian registered 14 goals and 11 assists from 54 games last season.

However, the 24-year-old is under contract until 2028 and Real Madrid are likely to demand more than €100m for his signature. Meanwhile, Manchester United's lack of Champions League football could also put them in a disadvantage in the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More