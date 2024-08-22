How much will Cristiano Ronaldo earn from his YouTube videos? Stunning figures come to light in new report

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is set to earn a significant amount from the videos posted on his new YouTube channel - UR - launched on Wednesday (August 21).

In less than 24 hours, the 39-year-old's new channel - where he will engage with his global fanbase on various topics - has posted 19 videos and garnered nearly 14 million views.

As per Thinkific (via Sportbible), YouTube pays out $2-12 per 1000 views, or $2,000-12,000 per million views. That means Ronaldo is set to earn nearly $28,000-168,000, based on the aforementioned numbers, having only launched his channel a day ago.

It's pertinent to note that YouTube keeps 55% of the revenue earned from advertisers, giving away the remaining 45% to content creators.

Considering the views Ronaldo has garnered in his YouTube channel in less than 24 hours, he could challenge the likes of MrBeast, one of the top earners on the platform, earning between $3-5 million per month from YouTube adverts.

Ronaldo's channel earned one million subscribers in a mere 90 minutes of its launch - as per Forbes - the quickest to reach the mark, reaching five million within four hours.

"I'm very happy to make this project come to life" - Cristiano Ronaldo on his new YouTube channel

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a good start to the new season, scoring in Al-Nassr's first two games of the 2024-25 campaign. Although he's yet to win competitive silverware with his new side, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is excited with one of his off-field ventures.

Talking about his newly launched channel, UR, Ronaldo said (as per Variety) that he had been conceptualising it for a while as he wishes to share various facets of his life with viewers and also invite guests.

“I am very happy to make this project come to life,” he said. “It has been in my mind for a long time, but finally we have the opportunity to make it real. I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media, and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so.

"They will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!”

With over 900 million followers across platforms, the former Manchester United player is the most followed person on social media.

