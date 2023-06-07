How much will Karim Benzema earn at Al-Ittihad? Complete salary breakdown of 3-year contract explained

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema recently completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman penned a three-year-long deal and has committed his future to "The Tigers" until 2026.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner will reportedly earn £643 million over three years. That equals to £471,000 per day, quite eye-watering to say the least (via SportBible).

Al-Ittihad finished first in the Saudi Pro League in the just concluded season, five points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. Karim Benzema recently reacted to his move to the Jeddah-based club after leaving Real Madrid, saying:

"I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe. t now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project. I am looking forward to joining my new team-mates and, together with them, help take this amazing club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels."

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad move

During his time at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo shared the pitch 342 times with Karim Benzema, combining for 76 goals. He has now reacted to his former teammate joining Al-Ittihad, telling (h/t Cristiano Xtra):

“I knew that Benzema is coming to Saudi and that's why i said that the Saudi league will be among the Top 5 in the future, more players will come. In the future I would like to own a club, I don't rule it out.”

Karim Benzema also reacted to joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. The 35-year-old said that Ronaldo is his friend and added that the Portuguese's move to the country showed that the league is progressing. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Al Ittihad is a new challenge for me. It's a good league and there are many good players. Cristiano Ronaldo is already here, he is a friend who shows that Saudi Arabia is starting to get ahead and I am here to win as I did in Europe.”

Benzema is not the only high-profile name from European football who will be joining Al-Ittihad. N'Golo Kante has already reportedly agreed on a move to the club.

