How much will Lionel Messi’s new Inter Miami shirt cost?

Lionel Messi is inching closer to his MLS debut, and Inter Miami fans are lining up to get his shirts. They have a special Marvel kit that has dropped, and the Argentine is the most requested name.

As per a report in Mundo Deportitvo, the kits are going for $70 a piece, and there is a polo neck edition also available. They go for $89.99 each while the women's set goes for $10 cheaper than Men's.

Inter Miami fans also have the option to get their jerseys printed with the name and number of the players. However, the printed versions will cost a stunning $119.99 per piece.

Lionel Messi is excited about playing for Inter Miami and spoke to the media after Riquelme's farewell match and was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"It is a very nice feeling to have been able to be at [Riquelme's] testimonial, with all that he means for football in Argentina, what he means to Boca, to be once again in 'La Bombonera'. Now there will be a few days of vacation and then I will start in my new city, my new club (Inter Miami), I am very excited."

David Beckham got a million messages after Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami

David Beckham

David Beckham has revealed that he was stunned at getting a huge amount of messages after Lionel Messi announced his decision to join the MLS side. He claimed that he could not believe people pinging him and told Daily Mail:

"A couple of weeks ago, I woke up to about a million messages on my phone. I was thinking, 'What's gone off? I don't usually get this many messages'. All of a sudden, I hear Leo has come out and announced he's coming to Miami.

"Obviously, it wasn't a surprise to me. I have always said, from the word go, that if I had the opportunity to bring the best players in the game to Miami, at whatever time of their careers, I would do that. I have always made that commitment to our fans."

He added:

"So when I hear that one of the best players — if not the best player — who has won everything in the game, who is still a great player, still young and still doing what he's doing, wants to play for my team, it's a massive moment for us."

Lionel Messi had the chance to join Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, but opted against it. Marca have reported that he had a world-record €500 million per season offer but he wanted to move to the United States.

Messi is currently on vacation in the Bahamas and is expected to join his new side next week. Inter Miami expect the Argentine to make his debut in the middle of the month.

Poll : 0 votes