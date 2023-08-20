How much will Lionesses get paid if England win 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup? 

England have made an unexpected run to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final, where they play Spain in Sydney on Sunday (August 20).

So, what will be their payout if they win the competition for the first time? According the Football Association (as per Football London), every male and female player earns around £2,000 in match fees. However, the women receive less bonus payments from the FA compared to their male counterparts, which is largely down to the income generated by each.

FIFA has increased the prize money at the Women's World Cup by 267% in the last four years. For the 2023 edition, every player making the group stage gets £24,000. If England win the competition, every player will earn £211,000. However, these numbers are still lower than the £346 million allocated for the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar. Again, which is down to the income each generates.

Exact payment details of the earnings of the England women's team players is unknown, but most have a net worth of £1-5 million, taking into account club wages and sponsorships.

England's run at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

England women's team manager Sarina Wiegman

The Three Lionesses made an uninspiring start to their campaign, with consecutive 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark. A 6-1 chrashing of China signalled their title aspirations as the reigning European champions.

Sarina Wiegman's team needed penalties (4-2) to beat Nigeria in the Round of 16 after 120 goalless minutes before they overcame Colombia 2-1. In the last four, the Three Lionesses got the better of Australia 3-1 to reach their first World Cup final.

As for their opponents Spain, they finished second behind group winners Japan, winning two of their matches before walloping Switzerland 5-1 in the Round of 16. La Roja needed extra time to see off the Netherlands 2-1 in Wellington to move into the semifinal, where they beat Sweden 2-1 in Auckland.

With both teams looking to become the newest World Cup winners, it remains to be seen if Sarina Wiegman's Three Lionesses reign supreme Down Under.