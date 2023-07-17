How much will Marcus Rashford reportedly earn at Manchester United? Details of new 5-year-contract emerge

Marcus Rashford is set to earn £325,000 per week with his new contract at Manchester United. The Red Devils forward has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2028.

As per a report in Times Sport, Rashford will receive a £75,000 increase from his current contract at Manchester United with the new deal. He will become the third-highest earner at the club after Jadon Sancho, who earns £350,000 per week, and Raphael Varane, who pockets £340,000 per week.

Rashford entered the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford this summer after the club triggered a one-year extension last season. The parties had been locked in contract talks for a while as the Red Devils did not want to lose the forward on a free transfer.

PSG were interested in signing the forward but have not tabled a bid with United. Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to Sky Sports during the FIFA World Cup last year and confirmed that they would be in the race if Rashford was available on a free transfer.

The Athletic have added that the Englishman had offers to leave Old Trafford but chose to stay.

Erik ten Hag wanted Marcus Rashford to sign new Manchester United deal

In an interview in May, Erik ten Hag seemed confident that Marcus Rashford would sign a new deal at Manchester United. He claimed that the forward was also keen on staying at the club and was looking forward to working with him.

Speaking to ViaPlay about Rashford's contract situation, Ten Hag said:

"I expect Marcus Rashford to renew. He wants it. Manchester United wants it. He is a child of this club, so I assume this will happen. I am happy that finally a player of Manchester United is able to score 30 goals again. But next year the numbers have to be higher."

The Dutch manager was also confident that he could get more out of the Englishman. He believes that Rashford has a lot more in his locker and needs more support to get to his best. He told the media:

"Yes, I think there is more to come from Marcus. There's a lot of room for improvement in his game and I'm convinced he can score even more. When you take, for instance, the last 10 games he didn't score many goals. I think only two or three, so yes he can improve. I am happy about what he has done. He has brought himself back."

Ten Hag added:

"We supported him where we could, with the way we play but also in his mental mindset. We are happy with him, but we must push him more. I think Marcus is capable of scoring 40 goals in a season. For him, that's the next step."

Rashford scored 30 goals in 56 matches last season as Manchester United ended their trophy drought. The Red Devils won the Carabao Cup and were in the final of the FA Cup too.