How old are Cristiano Ronaldo's kids?

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has four children, two sons and two daughters.

His eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was born on the 17th June 2010 in the United States. This makes him 11-year-old. Ronaldo Jr is already involved in football, just like his father. The 36-year-old forward recently uploaded a photo of himself and his son training on a football pitch together.

Ronaldo Jr was part of the Juventus academy while his father represented the Serie A giants. However, Ronaldo's eldest son was quick to join Manchester United's youth system over the summer as his father re-signed for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo was then blessed with twins in 2017 through a surrogate mother. Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Maria were both born on the 8th of June 2017 making them four-year-old at the moment.

Ronaldo, along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, then welcomed Alana Martina on the 12th of November 2017, making her four-year-old as well.

The Manchester United superstar recently posted a picture of himself with his four children whilst on holiday during the recent international break.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed this season for Manchester United?

Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2021. The 36-year-old forward has made an instant impact at Old Trafford this season.

As things stand, Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 23 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently the club's leading goalscorer so far this campaign.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo has a contract at Old Trafford until the end of next season. However, if Manchester United fail to secure Champions League football for next season, the 36-year-old forward could leave the club in the summer.

