How old is Roy Hodgson? Exploring the details as the Englishman returns to coach Crystal Palace 

Roy Hodgson has made a surprise return to Crystal Palace and will be in charge of the Eagles until the end of the season. The English coach replaces Patrick Vieira, who was sacked after a 12-game winless run.

The former Liverpool manager left Selhurst Park at the end of the 2020-21 season and was pondering retirement. However, he took over Watford for five months at the end of the last campaign.

Hodgson is now 75 meaning that he is the oldest manager in Premier League history. The Englishman turns 76 in August but it remains to be seen if he will be in the job beyond the summer.

The renowned coach enjoyed four seasons with Palace from 2017 til 2021. He oversaw 54 wins, 36 draws, and 72 defeats in 162 games previously at the Croydon-based Premier League outfit. His best campaign with the Eagles was an 11th-placed finish in 2017-18.

Roy Hodgson has vast experience having managed the likes of Liverpool, Inter Milan, Fulham, and West Bromwich Albion at club level. He has also had reigns in charge of national teams including England, Switzerland, and Finland.

The new Eagles boss was delighted to return. He told the club's official website that his goal was to retain the club's Premier League status:

“It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status."

Crystal Palace sit 12th in the league, three points above the drop zone. They have played one game over 18th-placed West Ham United.

Who is joining Roy Hodgson's backroom staff at Crystal Palace?

Roy Hodgson will be joined at Palace by his longtime assistant Ray Lewington. The pair previously worked together at Selhurst Park as well as for the England national team and Watford. Lewington will be the club's new first-team coach.

Meanwhile, Paddy McCarthy, who was placed in temporary charge of the Eagles, will be the assistant coach. Dean Kiely will be Palace's goalkeeping coach.

It will be vital that the new staff at Selhurst transform Palace's season. They next face Leicester City on April 1.

