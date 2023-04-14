“How quickly they grow” – When Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sent special message to Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo

The once fiery on-field rivalry between former Juventus marksman Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's legendary Lionel Messi continued unabated back in 2020.

Although the Portuguese maestro had left Spain for Italy, the duo continued to be seen as rivals. However, a striking contrast emerged within the realm of their personal lives, as their partners had an amicable rapport on social media.

The two superstars' families exhibited a decidedly more relaxed tone, as evidenced by an interaction between Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Roccuzzo on Instagram.

On the occasion of Thiago Messi's birthday on November 2, 2020, Roccuzzo commemorated the day with a heartfelt Instagram post (via 90min):

"Happy birthday Thiago. I don't have the words to tell you everything you are to us. Always with a smile and that peace you transmit. We love you and I'll keep on kissing you, even if you don't like it."

This prompted a warm response from Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, who exclaimed in the comments:

"How quickly they grow. Happy birthday!"

Lionel Messi's partner reciprocated the sentiment, replying with two heart emojis—a testament to the amicable connection that defies the fierce rivalry of the footballers.

Lionel Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League

In a stunning development, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is contemplating a move to Al-Nassr, a prominent team in the Saudi Pro League (SPL). The same club is currently bankrolling the illustrious career of Cristiano Ronaldo, creating a tantalizing prospect for football enthusiasts worldwide.

According to La Gazzetta Sport (via Daily Post), the 35-year-old Argentine seeks to forge a formidable alliance with Ronaldo on the field in Saudi Arabia. With his contract at PSG expiring this summer, Messi is earnestly evaluating his options. His discontent at the Parisian club has been increased by the recent conduct of fans, who have booed him following the team's poor showing recently.

Al-Nassr's potential acquisition of Lionel Messi would undoubtedly bolster their roster and elevate the club's status on the global stage. However, another formidable SPL contender, Al-Hilal, has purportedly maintained their interest in the Argentine maestro. As a result, they could potentially enter the fray, sparking a heated contest to secure the Argentine's signature.

The potential union of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two football titans, would largely alter the landscape of the sport and generate immense anticipation among enthusiasts in the Middle East.

