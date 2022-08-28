"How have Real Madrid let him slip away" - Gary Lineker surprised that Los Blancos sold 23-year-old star to Premier League giants 

Former Premier League striker Gary Lineker is baffled as to why Real Madrid sold Martin Odegaard to Arsenal, as quoted by The Mirror. The Englishman questioned the La Liga side's decision to let go of the 23-year-old midfielder with Luka Modric (36) and Toni Kroos (32) nearing the end of their careers.

The retired England international said on Match of the Day:

“Do you know what baffles me a little bit, is how have Real Madrid let him slip away when they’ve got Modric and Kroos, who are really at the end of their careers?”

He added in praise of Odegaard's talent:

“It’s a strange one because he’s so clearly talented, isn’t he?”

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Player of the Match:



1 goal

2 shots on target

91 touches

40 passes in final third

10.97km covered



- Helped Arsenal win opening 4 games of a top-division season for 5th time (first since 2004-05)



#AFC Player of the Match: @Arsenal 's Martin Odegaard1 goal2 shots on target91 touches40 passes in final third10.97km covered- Helped Arsenal win opening 4 games of a top-division season for 5th time (first since 2004-05) ⭐ Player of the Match: @Arsenal's Martin Odegaard1 goal2 shots on target91 touches40 passes in final third10.97km covered- Helped Arsenal win opening 4 games of a top-division season for 5th time (first since 2004-05) #AFC 🔴 https://t.co/XMKC8VT4vu

Odegaard initially joined Arsenal on loan in January 2021. The Norway international completed a permanent transfer last summer for a £30 million fee (plus £4 million in add-ons).

The 23-year-old midfielder has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 64 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners. However, Odegaard's performance this season is what prompted Lineker to speak so highly of him.

The Gunners midfielder has already scored three goals in Arsenal's opening four Premier League fixtures. Odegaard played an instrumental role in the north London side's comeback against Fulham yesterday (August 27), scoring a goal in the 2-1 victory.

Real Madrid's iconic midfield trio seems to be fading away. Modric and Kroos are in the final stages of their careers, while Casemiro has left the Bernabeu this summer to join Manchester United.

However, Los Blancos have signed Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, replenishing a midfield that already includes Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti rules out further signings

Carlo Ancelotti rules out any more signings for Real Madrid this summer

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Real Madrid will not make any more signings in the final stages of the transfer window. The former Everton head coach spoke about the La Liga side's transfer plans after being asked about Marco Asensio's future at the club.

The Italian boss said in a news conference (via ESPN):

"I don't know anything new. He's evaluating his position, and we're waiting. We have a squad with a lot of resources. If Marco leaves, we won't sign anyone, because we don't need them."

Los Blancos have signed Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. However, the Spanish giants have also witnessed the departures of Casemiro, Gareth Bale, and Isco, among others.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“Ceballos will stay, he’s part of the project”. Carlo Ancelotti: “If there are good options for Marco Asensio and the club, it will be evaluated. If Asensio leaves we are NOT going to sign anyone because we do not need any player”.“Ceballos will stay, he’s part of the project”. Carlo Ancelotti: “If there are good options for Marco Asensio and the club, it will be evaluated. If Asensio leaves we are NOT going to sign anyone because we do not need any player”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid“Ceballos will stay, he’s part of the project”. https://t.co/FXrj8TRFDh

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy