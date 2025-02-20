"How do they redeem themselves?" - Analyst previews Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami ahead of upcoming MLS season

Apple TV analyst Taylor Twellman has previewed Lionel Messi's Inter Miami ahead of their upcoming MLS season. The Fort Lauderdale outfit are one of the favorites to become the MLS Champions, having missed out on the opportunity last season.

Ad

While all eyes are on Messi and his band of former Barcelona teammates who joined him in Miami, Taylor Twellman does not think it will be an easy task. The former New England Revolution forward explained (via GOAL):

"I think Miami naturally will take the headlines - as they should. You set the record for most points in a regular season, and then you absolutely lay an egg in the playoffs."

Ad

Trending

"How do they redeem themselves? How do they deal with the congestion of the Club World Cup and the showcase of all of that, while [Luis] Suarez and Messi and [Sergio] Busquets and [Jordi] Alba are one year older."

Twellman also spoke about new boss Javier Mascherano, adding:

"What does the roster look like? How does [Javier] Mascherano in his first first team professional gig, how does he handle that? So naturally that becomes a huge talking point."

Ad

It will certainly be a difficult task for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to clinch trophies this season, especially as they could struggle with fixture congestion. The Herons have also brought in Mascherano as the new head coach, with the Argentine taking over the reins from Tata Martino.

Former MLS player explains Inter Miami's mentality shift because of Lionel Messi

Former MLS star DaMarcus Beasley has spoken about how Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami has shifted the club's mentality. The Herons won the Leagues Cup in 2023 - their first-ever trophy - and the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

Ad

Beasley talked about how Messi's mentality impacted the club, and potentially, the rest of the league. He said (via GOAL):

"You look at the Inter Miami squad, and when Messi was out this past year for those eight, nine games, they won like eight or nine of those. So that mentality of winning every single game, that every single game matters."

Ad

"That's Messi. That's the players from [Luis] Suarez to [Sergio] Busquets and all those guys. It's not just about making playoffs. It's about winning. Every single game matters. We can't draw. We have to win."

The Herons have a chance to win a number of trophies, including the CONCACAF Champions League, the MLS Cup, the Leagues Cup, and the Club World Cup. They will look to Lionel Messi's impressive mentality to lead them to as many titles as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback