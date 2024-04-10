"How’s that not a penalty?” - Russian model supports Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Hilal loss, fans slam her opinion

Russian model Svetlana Alekseeva has boldly claimed that Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was robbed of a penalty during his side's recent loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup.

Alekseeva was in attendance for the game at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, where she supported Al-Nassr. Unfortunately, Ronaldo wasn't able to inspire his side to a win in the Cup semi-final, as they lost 2-1.

Goals from Salem Aldawsari in the 61st minute and Malcolm in the 72nd minute were enough to secure the win for Jorge Jesus' team.

Reacting after the game, Russian model Svetlana took to her Instagram page, which has well over three million followers, to express her displeasure with the officiating of the game.

She went further to make a bold claim that Ronaldo was being robbed of a penalty while capturing a moment where the Portuguese was allegedly pulled down in the penalty area by an Al-Hilal player.

On her official Instagram page, she wrote:

"How is that not a penalty? Al-Nassr lost today against Al-Hilal but we will take our revenge in the Saudi Cup."

Here's how fans reacted to the post made by Alekseeva on Instagram:

User Afxal173 said:

"How does she always record at the right time 😂"

_Usmanm_4 commented:

"Please tag the referee I think he is blind to see on the filed."

Zezo_fzx said:

"He kicked the guys leg how is it a penalty? 😅"

Myintkyii748 wrote:

"Only bag for penalties...? That's how you call him a Goat? 🫣😂"

Al-Hilal manager reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's red card during cup semi-final

The Portugal international was shown a straight red card for his misconduct during the game, which saw his side lose 2-1 to Al-Hilal. Ronaldo (39), lost his temper during the closing stages of the semi-final clash, and elbowed Al-Hilal star Ali Al-Bulaihi.

Reacting to the incident after the game, Al-Hilal manager Jesus revealed that the Portuguese star doesn't like to lose, which is why he lost his emotions during the game.

During a post-match interview (via ESPN), Jesus said:

"Ronaldo is one of the most important players in the world and an example for many."

He continued:

"But he's not used to losing in his career, so it is natural for him to lose his head when he loses, as well as for him to lose emotional and mental focus in defeats.

"It's not easy to play against [Al-Hilal's Kalidou] Koulibaly and Al-Bulayhi, they are the best central defenders in Saudi football."

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now picked up a total of 12 red cards in his long-spanning career. He is expected to face a two-game ban following his misconduct during the game against Al-Hilal.

