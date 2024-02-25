"How s**t you must be" – Fulham fans come up with hilarious chant against Manchester United after 2-1 win at Old Trafford

Fulham supporters came up with a hilarious chant during their exciting 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday (February 24).

The Cottagers, who lost 1-0 at home to the Red Devils last November, registered a rare win earlier this weekend. After a closely contested affair in the first half, Calvin Bassey bagged the opener in the 65th minute before Harry Maguire restored parity in the 89th minute. However, Alex Iwobi handed a sucker punch to the hosts in the 97th minute.

After the ex-Arsenal star left Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana standing in the middle of his goal, Fulham fans bellowed an interesting chant from the away end (h/t SPORTbible):

"We're winning away... How s**t must you be, we're winning away!"

Fulham, who are 12th in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 32 points from 26 games, last won an away league game in a 1-0 win over Everton last August. They were without a win in their last 11 away league outings before visiting Old Trafford, losing seven times.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have now lost 10 Premier League games in 26 matches so far this season. They are currently sixth with 44 points, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the table.

Erik ten Hag offers thoughts on Manchester United's recent 1-0 defeat against Fulham

After his side's recent home loss, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stated that his players should have defended better to stop Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi's winner. He said (h/t BBC):

"It was a throw-in [for Fulham] in the corner, we had them under pressure and we have one player in the wrong position. As a team we should manage that and make sure everyone is in the right position. We let them escape and it is avoidable."

Ten Hag, who joined the Red Devils ahead of last season, continued:

"The team showed big character to fight back, we deserved the equaliser and went for the win – we showed big personality and character. It was that mistake. Before that we went for the win and we should have taken our opportunities."

Ten Hag, who was without in-form forward Rasmus Hojlund due to a muscle injury, has lost 15 of 36 games for United this season. Interestingly, he tasted defeat just 12 times in 62 overall outings last campaign.

Manchester United will next be in action against Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup last-16 encounter on Wednesday (February 28).