“How do you sell Liverpool to him?” – Ian Wright warns Jurgen Klopp on why he could end up missing out on signing Jude Bellingham 

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has warned Liverpool that their current struggles might hinder their attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham

It is an open secret that the Reds are interested in signing the Englishman as they look to tighten things up in the center of the park next year. It is worth noting that Jurgen Klopp's men are currently enduring one of their worst starts to a season in recent years.

As things stand, the Merseysiders are tenth in the Premier League with 10 points in eight games. They have won just two matches in the English top flight since the campaign kicked off.

The Reds have become a shadow of the team that fought for the title last season. Ian Wright feels Jude Bellingham wouldn't want to join them during such a difficult period given the fact that many big teams across Europe are vying for his signature.

The former Arsenal forward said on the Kelly & Wrighty Show (via Metro):

"The problem for Liverpool is that Jude Bellingham has the pick of the greatest [teams in the world] at the moment. How do you sell Liverpool to him? You’re going to need other players alongside him so you can say, 'We’re going to get back to that level.'"

“How are you going to be able to entice him against Manchester City and Real Madrid who can both say, 'Look at who we’ve got.' They both could dominate for the next 10 years."

Ian Wright urges Liverpool to focus on qualifying for the Champions League

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder continues to attract interest from top clubs.

After starting the season on a poor note, Wright has urged the Reds to focus on finishing in the top four of the EPL table before they consider signing Jude Bellingham. He continued:

"Liverpool are now in a very precarious position, which is why I want them to just focus on getting the top four because that still gives them Champions League football and the attraction of bringing the top players in. You’ve got to understand that [Bellingham] is now the Borussia Dortmund captain."

The Englishman added:

"His next move has got to be the one. He’s been linked with Real Madrid, that’s the level he’s at. He could go to literally any club in the world. But we’re looking at a Liverpool team in a transitional period."

"They need to get into the Champions League to even have a thought about approaching Jude Bellingham. Their focus has to be on getting into the top four."

