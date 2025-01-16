"How is he starting this game", "Experiment needs to end" - Fans react to Manchester United star's inclusion in XI for Southampton clash

Fans on social media have reacted to Ruben Amorim's decision to include Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund in their starting lineup to face Southampton. The Red Devils will host the Saints at Old Trafford on Thursday (January 16) as they look to rise up the Premier League table.

While Ruben Amorim has entrusted the striking position to Hojlund, the fans are not pleased about this decision. The forward has had a sub-par season, scoring just two goals in 15 Premier League games so far. The Danish striker has not found the net in their last seven games in all competitions.

This troubling run of goalscoring form has seen fans question his presence in the starting lineup. However, it seems Amorim trusts the 21-year-old to deliver against the Saints. He has started their last four games in all competitions, and he will lead the line against Southampton.

The fans took to social media to lambast the decision with comments like these:

"Nah fr how is hojlund starting this game??? Im not even joking how????" a fan complained.

"this hojlund experiment needs to end" another fan demanded.

"Nice team. Good to see Amad back at wing back. I like Amorim but he really needs to stop starting Hojlund ffs. Harsh on Zirkzee" a third added.

"WHY DOES HOJLUND KEEP STARTING??" another wrote.

"Hope this is Hojlund’s last chance to prove himself cuz Zirkzee’s been pretty good recently" a fan said.

"This hojlund obsession is now [annoying]" another fan noted.

Ruben Amorim speaks about Manchester United's preparation ahead of Southampton clash

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has spoken about how his team have prepared for their match against Southampton. The Red Devils are coming off a run of six games without a win in all competitions. However, their last two games against high-flying Liverpool and Arsenal ended in draws.

Amorim urged his team to maintain the level they reached when facing the two Premier League giants, who sit in first and second place on the league table. Speaking to the press, the head coach said (via Manchester United's website):

"I’m always concerned because we didn’t have, during these games, the consistency in performance or results, so I’m always worried. It’s my job to be worried. But we have to face Southampton in the same way that we faced Liverpool or Arsenal, for example. That is the goal. Not more, not less..."

Manchester United currently sit in 15th place on the Premier League table.

