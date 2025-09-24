"How does he stay on the pitch", "He is our worst player" - Fans slam Arsenal star despite their win against Port Vale in EFL Cup clash

Arsenal fans have expressed their displeasure towards the performance of versatile star Mikel Merino in their EFL Cup win over Port Vale. The Gunners ran out 2-0 winners over the League One side despite heavy rotation, booking their place in the fourth round of the competition.

Mikel Arteta made 10 changes to the team that played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday for the game at Vale Park. With Viktor Gyokeres rested, Spain international Merino led the line for Arsenal in a role that he played on several occasions during the 2024-25 season.

Merino failed to impress in his role as a makeshift striker for the Gunners as he failed to get on the scoresheet against the third-tier club. His overall performance was deemed to have been below-par by a section of the club's fans, and they took to X to call him out for his display.

A fan questioned how the Spaniard gets to play so much.

ExiGooner @ExiGooner HOW DOES MERINO STAY ON THE PITCH!!!!

Another fan asked what his qualities are aside from arriving late in the box to score.

shegz! @shegziii Merino is a useless player. What you genuinely good at aside box crashing ?

Another fan advised that he returns to Spain as the pace of English football is beyond him.

Leo @ultradopemix @Arsenal Send Merino back to Spain, English football is too fast for him.

A fan stated that he needs to leave the club with manager Arteta.

tenashe🫧 @tenaaashee Idc Merino needs to leave he might as well leave with his partner Arteta.

Another fan likened him to Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest.

mills @makeamilly1 Merino might be Zinchenko in disguise

A fan simply named him as the Gunners' worst player.

Ki @KKam717 Merino is our worst player

Mikel Merino was on the pitch for 71 minutes at Vale Park before Gyokeres was sent on in his place. He created one big chance and attempted only one shot during his time on the pitch, and won three of seven duels on the night. He also made three ball recoveries and won one tackle.

Arsenal edge Port Vale to reach EFL Cup fourth round

Arsenal booked their place in the Round of 16 of this year's EFL Cup after a 2-0 win over Port Vale. The Gunners scored once in each half to secure the win and boost their chances of picking up silverware this season.

Eberechi Eze marked his return to the starting XI with his first goal for the club after just eight minutes, as he finished off a pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly. The Gunners remained in control, and Leandro Trossard added his name to the scoresheet in the 86th minute after coming off the bench.

Arsenal kept another clean sheet on their travels and will now face Brighton & Hove Albion for a place in the quarterfinals of the cup. The Seagulls defeated Barnsley 6-0 in their own third round tie on Tuesday.

