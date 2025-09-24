  • home icon
  • Football
  • Arsenal
  • "How does he stay on the pitch", "He is our worst player" - Fans slam Arsenal star despite their win against Port Vale in EFL Cup clash

"How does he stay on the pitch", "He is our worst player" - Fans slam Arsenal star despite their win against Port Vale in EFL Cup clash

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Sep 24, 2025 21:33 GMT
Arsenal defeated Port Vale in their EFL Cup meeting on Wednesday
Arsenal defeated Port Vale in their EFL Cup meeting on Wednesday

Arsenal fans have expressed their displeasure towards the performance of versatile star Mikel Merino in their EFL Cup win over Port Vale. The Gunners ran out 2-0 winners over the League One side despite heavy rotation, booking their place in the fourth round of the competition.

Ad

Mikel Arteta made 10 changes to the team that played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday for the game at Vale Park. With Viktor Gyokeres rested, Spain international Merino led the line for Arsenal in a role that he played on several occasions during the 2024-25 season.

Merino failed to impress in his role as a makeshift striker for the Gunners as he failed to get on the scoresheet against the third-tier club. His overall performance was deemed to have been below-par by a section of the club's fans, and they took to X to call him out for his display.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A fan questioned how the Spaniard gets to play so much.

Ad

Another fan asked what his qualities are aside from arriving late in the box to score.

Ad

Another fan advised that he returns to Spain as the pace of English football is beyond him.

Ad

A fan stated that he needs to leave the club with manager Arteta.

Ad

Another fan likened him to Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Ad

A fan simply named him as the Gunners' worst player.

Ad

Mikel Merino was on the pitch for 71 minutes at Vale Park before Gyokeres was sent on in his place. He created one big chance and attempted only one shot during his time on the pitch, and won three of seven duels on the night. He also made three ball recoveries and won one tackle.

Arsenal edge Port Vale to reach EFL Cup fourth round

Arsenal booked their place in the Round of 16 of this year's EFL Cup after a 2-0 win over Port Vale. The Gunners scored once in each half to secure the win and boost their chances of picking up silverware this season.

Ad

Eberechi Eze marked his return to the starting XI with his first goal for the club after just eight minutes, as he finished off a pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly. The Gunners remained in control, and Leandro Trossard added his name to the scoresheet in the 86th minute after coming off the bench.

Arsenal kept another clean sheet on their travels and will now face Brighton & Hove Albion for a place in the quarterfinals of the cup. The Seagulls defeated Barnsley 6-0 in their own third round tie on Tuesday.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications