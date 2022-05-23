"How is he still employed by the club?" - Michael Dawson rips into Ralf Rangnick's interim manager reign at Manchester United

One-time English League Cup winner Michael Dawson has torn into Ralf Rangnick following the end of the German's tenure as Manchester United's interim boss.

Rangnick severely underwhelmed in his role after taking over at Old Trafford in December 2021. The club won just 11 of his 28 matches in charge while suffering eight defeats. They also exited both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League during his reign.

Rangnick will now move into a consultancy role at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag taking over the first team this summer. However, Dawson can't believe the German tactician is still employed by Manchester United.

He told Sky Sports after the Red Devils' 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season (as quoted by Pundit Arena):

“He’s made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer look good. I look at him and think, ‘wow, how is he still employed by the club?’ It has been an absolute disaster since day one.”

Dawson, who was part of the last Tottenham Hotspur team to win a major trophy, added:

“This is Manchester United, and I think Ten Hag will have his own philosophy and strategy. [But] you see the dressing room there, and that has to start from the manager. If things aren’t happening, you make it happen. It is as simple as that.”

The former England centre-back went on to refer to the 4-0 hammering that United suffered against Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on May 7:

“You can’t let players control it, and that is what happened. Juan Mata said it. That performance at Brighton.. I couldn’t believe it..”

Manchester United end horrible season with 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace

Manchester United ended a forgettable season on an underwhelming note, suffering a 1-0 defeat at Selhurst Park on Sunday (May 22). Wilfried Zaha scored the only goal of the game in the 37th minute, converting with a low effort.

Despite losing the game, the Red Devils secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League for next season as West Ham United suffered a 3-1 defeat at Brighton.

However, Manchester United broke several unbroken records. They recorded their lowest ever Premier League points tally (58) and ended the season by losing six consecutive away league games for the first time since 1981. The Red Devils finished with a goal difference (GD) of zero, the first time they have ended a league season without a positive GD since the 1989-90 campaign.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 & 0 - Manchester United have lost six consecutive away league matches for the first time since March 1981 and have failed to end a league campaign with a positive goal difference (0 in 2021-22) for the first time since 1989-90 (-1). Onlooker. #PL 6 & 0 - Manchester United have lost six consecutive away league matches for the first time since March 1981 and have failed to end a league campaign with a positive goal difference (0 in 2021-22) for the first time since 1989-90 (-1). Onlooker. #PL https://t.co/UzZLAPPnuL

They also shipped 57 goals, which was exceeded by only three teams in the top-15 teams of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Even Burnley, who suffered relegation on the final day, conceded only 53 goals.

