How to stop Lionel Messi? FC Cincinnati coach reveals master plan to contain Inter Miami captain

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan has revealed his plans to stop Lionel Messi from impacting their US Open semi-final tie against Inter Miami. The Argentina icon has been in sublime form, recently helping his side secure the Leagues Cup.

Since joining, the former Barcelona man has scored 10 goals for the Miami-based outfit. Speaking of how he wishes to limit Messi's impact come Wednesday (August 23), Noonan said (via Goal):

"A lot of teams and coaches have taken this approach of how do you stop one of the best to ever play the game, that's our challenge on Wednesday. But I know our guys will be up for it but you still gotta execute in the biggest moments.

You saw it even in the Nashville game, I thought they defended in a good way, limited Messi's touches, Busquets at times, but in that one moment where the ball just pounces out in a way where Messi makes an incredible play and score a goal."

He added:

"You look at it and say 'How much more can you do?' So, it's those types of moments that you need the right defending, you need to be able to get close to the player to keep him from getting the shot."

Inter Miami are currently on a seven-game winning streak and will look to continue their incredible form. After winning their first trophy as a club, the MLS outfit will be eyeing their second.

"It smells like he sweats straight cologne" - Nashville star Dax McCarty and his wife's hilarious social media exchange on Lionel Messi shirt

Nashville SC star Dax McCarty came away with Lionel Messi's shirt after their Leagues Cup final defeat to Inter Miami. The midfielder took to Instagram and shared an image of himself holding up the Argentina icon's jersey.

Tagging his wife, Jen McCarty, he said that his latest acquisition was going to be framed above their bed. To this, the player's partner reacted in a rather amusing fashion. Posting the picture on Twitter, she wrote:

"It smells like he sweats straight cologne."

On the night, it was the former La Liga star's side that emerged victorious. After playing out a 1-1 scoreline in regular time, Messi's club triumphed on penalties against Nashville.