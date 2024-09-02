"How stupid do you have to be as VAR?" - Marco van Basten slams Real Madrid winning penalty through Vinicius Jr incident against Real Betis

Marco van Basten has blasted the officiating that allowed Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr to win a penalty in his side's win over Real Betis. The Brazilian forward helped Los Blancos claim a 2-0 win over Betis, winning the penalty that was converted for their second goal.

Real Madrid came into the game against Real Betis on the back of a draw against Las Palmas, their second in three league games. They found themselves seven points behind rivals Barcelona, who had demolished Real Valladolid earlier in the weekend to extend their 100% record.

Los Blancos struggled in the first 45 minutes before two second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe handed them all three points. The second goal from the Frenchman came after fellow forward Vinicius Jr was felled in the penalty box by Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Dutch legend Marco van Basten was not happy with the VAR for allowing the penalty to stand, and he made his point known while on pundit duties. He pointed out on Ziggo Sport that the Brazilian forward himself initiated contact with the goalkeeper and should never have received a penalty.

"Vinicius himself kicked the legs of the goalkeeper who didn't even do anything, how stupid do you have to be as VAR to view this as a penalty? This is a typical example of the fact that VAR have never played the game. If you did, you would know."

The win over Real Betis would have given Real Madrid a welcome boost heading into the first international break of the season. They have it all to do in their title defense, seeing as Barcelona are four points clear already.

Mbappe breaking his league duck in the game would also prove pivotal and provide a platform for the Frenchman to thrive. The 25-year-old now has three goals in his first five appearances for Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr, Mbappe settle talks of early Real Madrid rift

Real Madrid's superstar duo of Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe have put to rest all talks of a rift between them at the club. The pair were instrumental in leading their side to a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Betis.

The relationship between Vinicius Jr and Mbappe on the pitch is still in its infancy, as evidenced in the opening games. This led to claims from some quarters that the duo would find it difficult to play together.

Mbappe scored his first goal for the club before Vinicius Jr won a penalty minutes later. The Brazilian forward, who is the side's designated penalty-taker, handed the opportunity to his strike partner, who duly obliged with a goal.

Both men will be away with their respective national teams for the next two weeks before returning to face Real Sociedad on September 14.

