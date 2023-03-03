"How could they not be successful?" - Jurgen Klopp highlights what has changed at Manchester United under Ten Hag compared to last few years

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is not surprised by Manchester United’s impressive run of form under Erik ten Hag. The coach believes the Red Devils have markedly improved their defense under the Dutchman, which has helped United fight on all fronts this season.

Liverpool will welcome Manchester United to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (5 March). Ten Hag’s side, who find themselves in third place in the Premier League standings, currently have a 10-point lead over sixth-placed Liverpool.

In a pre-game press conference on Friday (3 March), Klopp was asked whether or not he was surprised by Manchester United’s improvement under Ten Hag. The German replied (via The Independent):

“I didn't think too much about it, surprised, probably not. How could they not be successful? They're really experienced, they have quality and a good way of playing.”

Klopp claimed that Manchester United were considerably more solid at the back under Ten Hag, courtesy of their man-marking system.

“A new way to defend. The difference in the last few years, a massive difference, man orientated.”

Klopp also reserved special praise for Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen.

“With the ball, quality, it's not like, 'I did that', Erik knows Rashford is a real talent. It's a really good team, how could they not be successful. They have to play us,” Klopp added.

“I would like to show it's different in a positive way for us. A good idea. Super experienced players, Eriksen and Casemiro. All over the world, successful, everybody knew how good Eriksen was, Rashford is in the form of his life.”

Manchester United cannot afford to take wounded Liverpool lightly

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have struggled to play their best football in the Premier League this season, winning only 11 of their 24 matches, losing seven, and drawing the remaining six. They are still six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they could have a genuinely difficult time securing Champions League football next season.

Carabao Cup winners Manchester United, on the other hand, have only lost one of their last 22 games in all competitions, making them a formidable foe. On paper, the Red Devils are overwhelming favorites to secure a positive result at Anfield. However, they could quickly find themselves in a tricky place if they allow complacency to set in.

Anfield has the ability to unnerve even the most confident teams, and United are expected to feel the supporters’ full wrath on Sunday. Additionally, Liverpool have kept clean sheets in their last four league matches, winning three of them. They come into the match on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they’ll fancy themselves getting something out of the game against United as well.

