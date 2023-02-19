"How it wasn’t looked at is incredible" - Leicester's Brendan Rodgers slams refereeing decision in loss to Manchester United

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says that Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer's challenge on Wout Faes in the two sides' clash was a red card offence. The Red Devils romped to a comfortable 3-0 Premier League win over the Foxes at Old Trafford on Sunday (February 19).

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, continued his impressive form with two fabulous strikes (25', 46') before Jadon Sancho stepped off the bench to add a third (61'). However, the Red Devils can count themselves lucky after Sabitzer's foul on Faes in the 41st minute looked a reckless one.

Sabitzer caught the Leicester defender on his knee, but referee Stuart Atwell gave a free-kick to the Foxes. However, he decided against booking the Bayern Munich loanee let alone handing him a red card.

Rodgers was outraged by VAR's decision not to even review the incident. He told reporters after his side's 13th league defeat of the season (via UtdPlug):

“It’s a sending off. Straight legged onto the knee; how it wasn’t looked at is incredible.”

Sabitzer influenced the game in the middle of the park for Manchester United after the challenge. However, the Foxes will feel that if he were sent off, it would have given them a golden opportunity to get back into the game.

Rodgers' side were on the front foot in the first half, with Erik ten Hag deeming his team's performance in the first 45 minutes as 'rubbish'. Nevertheless, the Red Devils secured yet another home victory and are now unbeaten at Old Trafford since the opening day of the season.

Manchester United's Rashford urges team to start games better after first-half struggle

Rashford critical of United's first-half performance

Leicester came out all guns blazing in the first half and should have taken the lead. Harvey Barnes, Tete and James Maddison caused Manchester United's defence all sorts of problems.

It was a replica of the slow start the Red Devils made to their 2-2 draw with Leeds United on February 8. The Peacocks took an early lead in that stalemate, with Ten Hag's men frustrated.

Rashford touched on the Old Trafford giants' need to start games better, admitting that they were too slow against the Foxes. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think first half we didn't actually play that well; second half we played a lot better."

He added:

"We found people in pockets, found Bruno in pockets; Fred and they're creating chances for us. We need to try and look to do that from the beginning, but it's also a positive that we're not playing at our best and going in at half-time a goal up. So definitely stuff to improve on and learn from but overall a good day."

Next up for Manchester United is a visit of Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff on Thursday (February 23). The European heavyweights drew their first leg 2-2 at the Camp Nou last week.

