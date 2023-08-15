How to watch Philadelphia vs Inter Miami in India, USA, and UK | Leagues Cup 2023

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is set to face the Philadelphia Union in the 2023 Leagues Cup semi-final at Subaru Park later today (August 15). Here's how viewers in India, the USA, and the UK can watch the game live:

The Leagues Cup is hosted every summer. The competition features 18 Liga MX and all 29 MLS clubs, with the top three clubs automatically qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Both Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union have a chance of cementing their place in the Leagues Cup final and a real possibility of becoming the first MLS club to win the competition in its four-year history.

The Leagues Cup semi-final between both sides will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India. It will be live-streamed on the Apple TV+ App and website for Indian subscribers on Wednesday, August 16 at 4:30 am IST.

Similarly, the game will be available to watch globally via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Viewers in the USA can watch the game on Tuesday, August 15 at 7 pm ET. Whereas those residing in the UK can catch the action on Wednesday, August 16 at 12 am BST.

How have Inter Miami and Philadelphia fared in the Leagues Cup so far?

Both Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union have been impressive during the 2023 Leagues Cup final to reach the semi-finals. Let's take a look at the run both sides have made to get to this stage.

Inter Miami were bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings with just 18 points prior to the tournament. They were destined to not succeed during the Leagues Cup but the arrival of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets changed everything.

The Barcelona legends aided the Herons in winning all their group-stage games and advancing through the knockout stages, dispatching the likes of Cruz Azul, Atlanta United, Orlando City, FC Dallas, and Charlotte FC. Messi has been particularly impressive, racking up eight goals and one assist in just five appearances.

Philadelphia is set to be Inter Miami's hardest test so far in the competition. The MLS side are currently third in the MLS Eastern Conference with 40 points. They have also looked solid, finishing second in their group in the Leagues Cup. They also won back-to-back penalty shootouts in the knockout stages against DC United and New York Red Bulls.

Although Lionel Messi and Co. will be fancying their chances of a positive result, it is Philadelphia that has a superior head-to-head record. Both sides have faced each other nine times to date, with the latter winning five. Two have resulted in draws, while the Herons have won just two.