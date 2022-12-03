Huge boost for USA as star player Christian Pulisic cleared to play against Netherlands today in FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash

USA forward Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tonight (December 3), the team announced on Twitter.

The Chelsea star suffered a knock after running into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while scoring his team's winning goal in the 1-0 victory in midweek. Pulisic was taken to the hospital at half-time and later diagnosed with pelvic contusion, a medical term for a bruise to the bone or tissues.

The US later tweeted that his status was 'day-to-day', indicating it wasn't too serious an injury, and now it seems like Pulisic is on his way back into the team.

The Stars and Stripes put out a tweet saying that Pulisic has been given the green light to feature in their last-16 clash with the Oranje. His availability is a huge boost for Gregg Berhalter's side, as the 24-year-old is a massive attacking presence up front.

Pulisic had also assisted Timothy Weah's goal in the 1-1 draw against Wales in their opening game of the World Cup, demonstrating his playmaking skills. A highly talented player, Pulisic has vision, creativity, passing range and directness, which could be key in giving the Dutch a serious challenge.

Given his Croatian roots, Pulisic was eligible to play for the Vatreni but chose to represent his country of birth and made his international debut in 2016.

Since then, the former Borussia Dortmund star has earned 55 caps for the USA, scoring 22 goals and making 13 assists. The Qatar tournament is his first World Cup with the USMNT.

USA face Netherlands in tough last-16 clash

USA needed to beat Iran in their final Group B game to have a chance of progressing. Christian Pulisic's goal helped them achieve just that in a hard-fought clash.

With four points in three games, Gregg Berhalter's side finished behind group winners England, which meant a clash with Group A winners Netherlands in the Round of 16.

The Oranje comfortably emerged through their group, collecting seven points, and will now take on the Stars and Stripes for a place in the last eight.

