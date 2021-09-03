"Huge thank you to Edi" - Cristiano Ronaldo grateful to Cavani for Manchester United #7 jersey

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked team-mate Edinson Cavani for allowing him to take the no. 7 jersey after returning to Old Trafford. Prior to Cristiano Ronaldo's blockbuster return to Manchester United, Cavani was the owner of the iconic no. 7 shirt.

However, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner returning to familiar surroundings, Cavani opted to vacate the no. 7 jersey for his new Manchester United team-mate. Although Cristiano Ronaldo has now received his preferred shirt number at Old Trafford, the 36-year-old admitted he didn't think it would be possible,

As such, the Manchester United icon went on to extend his gratitude to Cavani for the gesture. While announcing the change in shirt numbers for Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani, Manchester United quoted the former as saying:

"I wasn't sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture."

Cristiano Ronaldo, who surpassed Ali Daei's record for most goals in international football on Wednesday, is tipped to make his second debut for Manchester United on September 11. Newcastle United could be his first opponents.

Cavani to wear no. 21 at Manchester United after vacating no. 7 shirt for Cristiano Ronaldo

After allowing the iconic no. 7 shirt to be worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, striker Cavani will now don the no. 21 jersey at Manchester United. Notably, the Uruguayan wears no. 21 on his back for the national team and as such remains familiar with his new shirt number.

Cavani, who signed a one-year extension with Manchester United back in May, could have his involvement significantly reduced after the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran striker has been restricted to just 37 out of a possible 270 minutes of Manchester United's Premier League campaign this term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men started the season in emphatic fashion with a 5-1 win over rivals Leeds United. Despite being held to a draw by Southampton in their second game, Manchester United returned to winning ways last weekend against Wolves. The Red Devils are currently third in the table, with seven points from their three games so far in the Premier League.

Manchester United fans will be eagerly waiting to see how Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani can work in tandem on the pitch should the Red Devils opt to play them together.

