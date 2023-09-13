“Hugely disappointed. I had to apologize to the team” - Liverpool star unhappy with his mistake in international friendly against England

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson admitted he let his team down after Scotland were defeated 3-1 against England on September 12 in a friendly at Hampden Park.

Robertson captained Scotland against the Three Lions in front of a passionate home crowd. However, the 29-year-old had a moment to forget 35 minutes into the game.

Phil Foden gave England the lead in the 32nd minute. Gareth Southgate's men looked threatening three minutes later in Scotland's box, with the ball landing in the feet of Robertson.

Instead of clearing the ball, the Scotland skipper accidentally passed the ball straight to Jude Bellingham, enabling the latter to make it 2-0. The Liverpool fullback made up for his error by crossing the ball into the Three Lions' box in the 67th minute, forcing an own goal by Harry Maguire. However, Harry Kane scored in the 81st minute to seal a 3-1 win for the away side.

Robertson acknowledged his mistake, admitting he had apologized to his teammates after the game. He said (via HITC):

“It was individual errors that probably cost us. The first goal. We know they are a threat from throw-ins. They like switching the play quickly. The second goal is completely my fault. That can’t happen. You take that on the chin and you try to react."

He added:

“I hate letting this team down and that’s what I felt I did. I didn’t quite expect the ball to land on my feet and then I tried to clear it, but obviously, it has fallen to him. And when you are coming up against Bellingham, in the form he is in, unfortunately, he isn’t going to let you get away with it. Hugely disappointed. I had to apologize to the team.”

Robertson has been a consistent force for Scotland since making his debut for them in 2014. He has earned 66 caps to date, scoring three goals.

How has Andy Robertson fared for Liverpool over the years?

Andy Robertson had a game to forget on Tuesday as his error aided England in securing a 3-1 win against Scotland. The Scotsman is usually a reliable star for both club and country, so let's take a look at how he's performed for Liverpool over the past six years.

Liverpool signed the 29-year-old from a relegated Hull City side in the summer of 2017 for just £8 million. He started his Reds tenure as an understudy to Alberto Moreno but broke into the starting XI following an injury to the latter in December 2017.

The Liverpool No. 26 went on to establish himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, renowned for his attacking prowess. He has made 271 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 63 assists, helping the Reds win seven trophies.

Robertson is expected to start for Liverpool against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineaux Stadium on Saturday, September 16.