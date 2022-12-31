"Hugely significant about the Cristiano deal" - Kevin Pietersen praises Saudi Arabia for Cristiano Ronaldo transfer and '2030 vision'

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has heaped praise on Saudi Arabia after Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr.

The Englishman hailed the Middle Eastern country's activities, while pointing out Saudi Vision 2030, a strategic framework to develop Saudi Arabia's economy.

Pietersen wrote on Twitter:

"What’s HUGELY significant about the Cristiano deal in Saudi, is that their Minister Of Sport has said they’ll add more stars to their league soon. Read up on Saudi’s 2030 vision…!"

Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with Manchester United has certainly turned sour after a dramatic exit in November. It all began when the Portuguese superstar refused to come on as a substitute in the Red Devils' Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in October.

Cristiano Ronaldo was upset at his lack of game time this season under manager Erik ten Hag, and left the stadium early against Spurs. The situation worsened when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to hit out at Manchester United in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

In the interview, the former Real Madrid star aimed digs at the club's owners, Ten Hag, and former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney. Following the bombshell interview, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual agreement.

The Portuguese was left without a club and multiple reports linked Ronaldo with a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. The 37-year-old attacker has now completed a move to the Middle East, as announced by the club on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo contradicts himself with Al-Nassr move as clip from interview with Piers Morgan goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have contradicted himself by completing a move to Al-Nassr. During his interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese superstar pointed out numerous flaws behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

In the interview, Morgan suggested that Ronaldo is not motivated by money and wants to play at the highest level, a viewpoint that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner agreed with. Morgan said (via Give Me Sport):

“Also that you want to keep playing at the highest level. You want to play Champions League football, you want to be breaking records. Again, it comes back to my gut feeling about you, that if it was just about money you’d be in Saudi Arabia earning a King’s ransom. But that’s not what motivates you. You want to keep at the top.”

Ronaldo replied to this by saying:

“Exactly. Because I still believe that I can score many, many goals and help the team. I still believe that I’m good and capable to help the national team.”

Ronaldo will earn close to $200 million per season (including commercial incentives) at his new club, as per CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs.

Ronaldo will earn close to $200 million per season (including commercial incentives) at his new club, as per CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs.

