“Hulk” - Reiss Nelson gives new nickname to Arsenal star after pre-season clash vs AC Milan

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson recently gave a new nickname to teammate Kai Havertz. He labeled the German as &quot;Hulk&quot; following their 1-0 win over AC Milan.The Gunners faced Milan in a pre-season fixture at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday, July 23. They won 1-0 in regulation time via a 53rd-minute goal from Bukayo Saka. However, there was still a penalty shootout, which Milan won 6-5.Havertz started the game and played 79 minutes for Arsenal. After the game, he uploaded a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption:&quot;Good first test in Singapore! 🇸🇬&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReiss Nelson commented on it, writing:&quot;Hulk&quot;This comes after Havertz appeared to have bulked up in the last few months. After the clash against Milan, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said about the German (via Arsenal Insider):“Yeah, he’s in a very good place, I think the game that he had, I think he was in three or four times, he was completely free, and the ball arrived to him, his work rate, what he offers to the team, it’s top.“So, he scored against Watford, today he was very close a couple of times as well, overall very happy with him.”Havertz missed a few months last season due to a hamstring injury that required him to undergo surgery.Mikel Arteta provides injury update after Arsenal's win over AC MilanDefenders Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Magalhaes were absent from the north London side's squad in their pre-season win over AC Milan in Singapore on Wednesday. After the game, Mikel Arteta shared that Timber hasn't traveled with the squad yet. Meanwhile, Gabriel had a little niggle.Arteta said (via Arsenal.com):&quot;Jurrien is still not there, he's not fully trained yet with us, and Gabi had a little niggle the other day in training, and because of the fact that he's been out for so long as well, we have to manage him, I mean, we've been in Spain, different pitch, different conditions, go to the UK, different ones come here, and there are a lot of changes, so we have to minimise the risk with him.&quot;Timber has been out of action since May, while Gabriel has been out since April due to their respective injuries.The Gunners, meanwhile, will next face Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Villarreal in pre-season. They will host Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup before their 2025-26 Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 17.