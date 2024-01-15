"Humble GOAT", "Even Madrid fans can't deny him" - Fans react as Lionel Messi poses alongside fan wearing a Real Madrid shirt

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi was recently seen posing for a picture with a football fan wearing a Real Madrid jersey.

Given the arch rivalry between Barca and Real Madrid, Messi's picture garnered attention on social media.

Messi, for the record, has registered 26 goals and 14 assists in 47 games against Real Madrid. He played all his games against Los Blancos while representing Barcelona. The former Barca forward has 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for the Catalan giants. He is currently representing Inter Miami, whom he helped win the Leagues Cup in 2023.

Lionel Messi won his 8th Ballon d'Or in 2023

Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023 by beating Erling Haaland to the prize. He had a fine 2022-23 club season with PSG, where he registered 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions.

However, his crowning moment came in December 2022 when he helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup. The former Barca forward netted seven goals and assisted three more in seven games to help Argentina lift the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He also won the Golden Ball award in the tournament, the only player to have done so twice (once in 2014) in the history of the elite competition.