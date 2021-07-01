Hungary boss trolls Cristiano Ronaldo, Manuel Neuer & Kylian Mbappe following their Euro 2020 exits

Hungary football team manager Marco Rossi has taken a subtle dig at Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Manuel Neuer after their respective Euro 2020 eliminations.

Hungary was in Group F, dubbed the Euro 2020 group of death, alongside Portugal, France and Germany. The underdogs got excruciatingly close to earning an unlikely Round of 16 berth on a topsy-turvy final day of group matches.

However, even after leading twice against Germany in their final group game, Hungary had to settle for a draw, which resulted in their exit from Euro 2020. The other three teams in the group made it to the knockouts, only to be eliminated in the Round of 16.

While Switzerland got the better of tournament favorites France, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal was handed a knockout blow by Belgium. Germany was put to the sword by arch-rivals England at Wembley.

After the three European giants' exit, the Hungary boss posted a photoshopped image of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe and Neuer alongside him on a beach. He captioned the post:

"See you soon at the beach!"

Here's the Hungary boss's post trolling Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe and Neuer:

Cristiano Ronaldo's five goals weren't enough for defending champions Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals in the group stage, rising to the top of the Euro 2020 top-scorers chart, but couldn't break the deadlock in a 1-0 Round of 16 defeat to Belgium.

Even though Ronaldo is still the tournament's highest scorer, the likes of Patrik Schick (4 goals), Raheem Sterling (3 goals), Romelu Lukaku (3 goals) and Haris Seferović (3 goals) have the opportunity to own the spot in the upcoming matches.

Following Portugal's exit, Ronaldo posted a picture on Instagram with the caption:

"We didn't get the result we wanted, but we're proud of our journey, we gave everything to defend the title. We left the competition earlier than we wanted.

"The fans were tireless supporting the team from start to finish and we ran and fought for them, to live up to the trust they placed in us."

Here's Ronaldo's Instagram post:

