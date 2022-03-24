"Hunger to finish the chances" - Ian Wright says 24-year-old attacker would 'gobble' up chances Arsenal create

Former Premier League winner Ian Wright believes Tammy Abraham would finish the chances his former team Arsenal are struggling to put away this term.

The Gunners' issues going forward have been well-documented, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah struggling to score on a regular basis. Mikel Arteta's side also let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been their best goalscorer in recent years, in January.

The club boasts a number of incredibly creative players in its ranks, with Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka particularly standing out. Lacazette himself has dished out seven assists in the Premier League this term. However, the Gunners have scored just 44 times in 28 league matches.

Wright has now stated that AS Roma forward Abraham could bring a cutting edge to Arteta's squad. He said on the "Wrighty's House" segment of the Ringer FC podcast (as quoted by HITC):

“Tammy has the hunger to finish the chances that Arsenal aren’t finishing right now. They are making chances but someone is not in there taking them.”

The 58-year-old added about the former Chelsea star:

“Tammy is at that stage now where he would be in there gobbling all that up. He’s gone to Roma and it’s a massive club and he’s the main man, he was from the first game.”

Arsenal were linked with Tammy Abraham last summer

It is worth noting that Arsenal were rumored to be considering a move for Abraham last summer when he was still at Chelsea. According to The Sun, the Gunners were genuine contenders for the Englishman's signature on loan with an obligation to buy.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano later revealed (via Arsenal Insider) that they couldn't sign him due to their inability to offload a striker.

It seems Roma were the biggest beneficiaries from the whole situation as Abraham has been spectacular for them this season. The former Blues striker has netted 23 goals in 40 matches across all competitions for the Giallorossi this season.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



- Tammy Abraham: 23

- Gabriel Batistuta: 21

- Vincenzo Montella: 21



History maker @TammyAbraham Most goals in a debut season for Roma:- Tammy Abraham: 23- Gabriel Batistuta: 21- Vincenzo Montella: 21History maker@TammyAbraham Most goals in a debut season for Roma:- Tammy Abraham: 23- Gabriel Batistuta: 21- Vincenzo Montella: 21History maker 🔥 @TammyAbraham https://t.co/cUzIasprJN

Thanks to his exploits, Jose Mourinho's side are on course to secure European football for next season. Roma are currently sixth in the Serie A table with 51 points from 30 matches. As things stand, they will enter the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

They are also alive in the Conference League this term and are one of the favorites to lift the title. Mourinho's troops have made it into the quarterfinals of the tournament, where they face Norwegian club FK Bodo/Glint. While the first leg is scheduled for 7 April in Bodo city, the second leg will be held in Rome on 14 April.

Abraham has thrived in the competition, scoring seven times in eight matches.

