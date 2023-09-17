"I have 11 players to pick and no one is different" - Mikel Arteta on picking David Raya as starter in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Everton

Mikel Arteta raised a few eyebrows after naming David Raya in Arsenal's starting XI against Everton in their Premier League game on Sunday (17 September).

For some, it was a matter of time before Raya got his shot at first-team football. After all, Arsenal spent £3 million to sign him on a loan deal from Brentford this summer with an option to make it permanent for £27 million.

For others, it was a surprise to see Aaron Ramsdale's spot in the starting XI come under threat for the first time in nearly two years. Arteta, however, clarified that no one in his team gets preferential treatment with regard to selection.

The Spanish tactician wants fans to look at it in the same way as making a change in any other position on the field. After his team's 1-0 league win against Everton at Goodison Park, Arteta was asked why Raya was picked over Ramsdale.

The former Manchester City assistant manager replied, via Sky Sports (h/t BBC):

"It is like playing Fabio Vieira, it is nothing different. I have 11 players to pick and no one [sic.] is different."

Arteta used Fabio Vieira's example because the Portuguese playmaker was an unused substitute in Arsenal's first two league games this season. He provided an assist off the bench in each of the next two matches, which saw him earn his first start of the season in the win against Everton.

Raya, meanwhile, went on to have a decent outing. In his first appearance for the Gunners, the Spain international kept a clean sheet, made a save, registered 12 recoveries and had a 94% success rate from 34 attempted passes.

Mikel Arteta unhappy with offside decision in Arsenal's win against Everton

Arsenal had to wait until the 69th minute to break the deadlock against Everton, courtesy of a great finish from Leandro Trossard.

But Mikel Arteta believes the Gunners should have taken the lead in the 19th minute through Gabriel Martinelli. Fabio Vieira played a slick pass to set him through on goal, and the Brazilian winger made no mistake with the finish.

But after VAR checked the goal, Eddie Nketiah was clearly offside right before he touched the ball in Vieira's path. However, the ball was played to the English striker after a huge deflection from Beto, which may have been missed by VAR officials.

Recalling the decision after the win on Merseyside, Arteta told the aforementioned source:

"The first (disallowed) goal, as well, should be allowed. We dominated the game and we are extremely happy to go away with a win and a clean sheet."

Martinelli was denied his moment of glory and was substituted in the 24th minute with a suspected hamstring issue.