“I have the ability to play for Real Madrid” – Liverpool-linked midfielder breaks silence on transfer rumors

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde recently opened up about his links for a potential move to Liverpool.

The Reds were linked with signing the Uruguayan midfielder in the summer (via The Guardian). However, they just monitored his situation and didn't pursue him aggressively.

Valverde was recently asked about his links to the Premier League and he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Premier League offers? I have the ability to play for Real Madrid. The day I don't feel like that, I'm probably going to look for another solution or Real itself will look for one for me."

Valverde, 25, joined Real Madrid Castilla from Penarol in 2016 before making his senior debut in 2018. He has since made 209 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 19 goals and providing 15 assists.

The Uruguay international has been a key player under manager Carlo Ancelotti. He also scored the equalizer in Los Blancos' 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday, September 17.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were linked with a number of midfielders in the summer, having parted ways with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. They ended up signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

While Valverde would have been an excellent signing for the Reds, it would have taken a huge fee for Los Blancos to consider selling him. His contract expires in 2027 and his market value is €100 million (via Transfermarkt).

Liverpool defender set to sign new contract amidst interest from Real Madrid

As per 90min, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to sign a new contract with the Reds. The Englishman's current contract expires in 2025 and he is close to committing his long-term future at Anfield.

Real Madrid have shown an interest in signing Alexander-Arnold as they look for eventually replacing Dani Carvajal. Since making his senior debut in 2013, Carvajal has made the right-back position his own at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, with the Spaniard now 31 years old and his backup Lucas Vazquez being 32, Los Blancos are looking for a younger replacement. They are interested in signing Alexander-Arnold.

The England international has been one of the most important players for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in recent years. Known for his attacking excellence, Alexander-Arnold has contributed 16 goals and 73 assists in 277 games for the Reds.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are also monitoring Chelsea right-back Reece James.