"I won't be able to get back into shape all of a sudden" - Neymar Jr reveals how long it'll take for him to be back to his best again

Neymar has admitted that he will need two to three games before he gets back to his best physically. He has just recovered from a hamstring issue that led to his contract termination at Al-Hilal.

Speaking to the media via GOAL, the former Barcelona star claimed that he is getting better every day. The Santos star added that he was slowly getting back to his best and said:

“Physically, I'm getting better and better. Today I felt better than in the last game, so it's little by little. I won't be able to get back into shape all of a sudden. But in two or three games, I'll be 100%.”

Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada confirmed that it was not an easy decision to terminate Neymar's contract. He claimed that the club needed to put themselves ahead of the player and the sentiments and said via GOAL:

“I am very sorry that we were never able to count on Neymar. As soon as he arrived, he ruptured his cruciate ligament. His departure is further proof that we at Al Hilal are looking for and need players capable of delivering maximum performance."

"As much as Neymar contributed to our marketing success , sporting performance comes first. And that's when we came to the conclusion that he was no longer capable of delivering what we expected. The agreement to terminate his contract benefited all parties.”

The Brazilian star played just seven matches for Al-Hilal after moving from PSG in 2023. He injured his ACL in his debut season and then suffered a hamstring injury on his return last year.

Neymar not happy with the footballs used in Brazil

Neymar spoke to the media after making his debut and complained about the ball. He believes that the footballs used in Brazil are not of good quality and said via GOAL:

“From the outset, with all due respect to Penalty, which sponsors the ball, I think they need to improve this ball a little bit more. The other day [Flamengo coach] Filipe Luis said it, and I agree. This ball is really bad and needs to be improved a little bit more to help our championship too.”

Santos play Agua Santa, Noroeste, and Internacional de Limeira this month before the month-long break in the season. The former PSG star is expected to play all three matches and get back to his best before they return to the pitch at the end of March.

