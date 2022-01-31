"I have absolute faith in this squad" - Karim Benzema says France are favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has backed France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

Speaking to French football outlet Telefoot, Benzema was asked about France's chances at the World Cup. The striker believes that Les Blues are favourites to lift the trophy. He said:

“You have to put France as the favourites, that’s obligatory. Because of our quality on the pitch, what we’re showing in our clubs and in the national team, we’re showing that we can be the best. Every match is difficult. You can’t win on paper. What you show on the pitch is what speaks for itself. But I have absolute faith in this squad. I’ve changed [since being at Lyon]. I have kids, a family – I’m a man now."

The 34-year old is likely to be leading the line for Didier Deschamps' side at the World Cup. The striker has been in scintillating form this season, having contributed 22 goals and eight assists in 26 games across all competitions for Real Madrid this campaign.

"I was very emotional" - Benzema on his return to the France squad

Benzema in action for Les Bleus

Benzema was also asked how it felt to return to the international fold after being exiled from the French squad for the last five years. He explained:

“I came back to the France team and won that trophy [Nations League]. I’m happy and proud. The French national team has allowed me to reach even higher still, to show even more things. When the manager [Didier Deschamps] called out my name – I won’t say that it was weird, but I was very emotional. I knew it would be like that, of course it was exceptionnal because it’s always great to be welcomed in like that. I wouldn’t say I was worried about returning but there was a lot of emotion. The supporters were waiting for me, they had wanted me to return for a while.”

The Real Madrid man made his return to the squad just in time for Euro 2020. Didier Deschamps' side were heavy favourites to win the tournament but ended up getting eliminated in the round of 16 against Switzerland. The striker was asked to reflect on the tournament. He said:

“We showed character. There were two matches where we were losing, and we came back. For me, it remains a very good year.”

