“I am absolutely fuming” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reacts to Myles Lewis-Skelly receiving controversial red card against Wolves 

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he was fuming at the red card shown to Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly. The manager added that the club will decide if they want to appeal the suspension next week.

Speaking to the media after the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton, Arteta stated that he was not going to talk much about the red card as he was fuming. He added that the club might use Bruno Fernandes' red card against Tottenham as an example for their appeal and said via EuroSport:

"It is that clear that I leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you. Because it is that obvious. I don't think my words are going to help."

"That's for the club to decide what the best decision is. I think it's that obvious, maybe we don't even need to. Hopefully we don't need to. If we have to there is a really good precident with what happened with Bruno [Fernandes] this season as well. Hopefully OK we were in a position we shouldn't have been in but at least there is a position we should be in for the next few weeks and have a player who is allowed to do his job."

Arsenal managed to get a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the game. Wolves were also down to 1- men for the last 20 minutes and the Gunners took advantage with Riccardo Calafiori scoring the winner.

Former Arsenal star hits out at VAR for red card vs Wolverhampton

Former Arsenal forward Perry Groves was also fuming on talkSPORT about the Myles Lewis-Skelly red card and believes that VAR made a mistake. He claimed that it should have been a yellow card and said:

"That's one of the most ridiculous red cards I've ever seen. It's a trip. Everybody in the stadium took a breath. Everyone went, 'What!?' They couldn't believe it. They'll try and justify it some way. They'll say serious foul play. It isn't. It's a professional foul. Yellow card. I think the VAR - Darren England - is frightened of Michael Oliver. Because Oliver is higher up. He should be saying, 'Go and have a look'. I'm absolutely amazed. If that's a red card, the game is gone."

Arsenal are now second in the league table but remain six points behind Liverpool who won 4-1 at home to Ipswich Town.

